A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an 86-year-old army veteran died following an attack outside his home in Preston in Lancashire.

Police were called at around 3pm on Friday September 10 to The Paddock, Fulwood after a report of an assault. Officers found Frank Fishwick, 86, with a facial injury. He was later taken to hospital for treatment but later died.

A post mortem examination found the cause of death to be as a consequence of his facial injuries.

Police say a 19-year-old man from Preston has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody.

Frank Fishwick's family paid tribute to the former Royal engineer saying he was an "adored father and grandfather."

He was well liked by his friends, offered a helping hand when needed and his humour brought cheer to many. Our thanks are extended to Lancashire Police who are working tireless to bring justice to an unforgivable act of violence. Family statement

DCI Allen Davies, of Lancashire Constabulary's Major Investigation Team, said: “First and foremost my thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this extremely distressing time.

“A murder investigation is underway and while we have made an arrest our enquiries are still very much ongoing and I would ask any witnesses to please get in touch. I would also ask people to check their CCTV or dashcam footage from around the area to see if they have captured anything which could assist our enquiries.

“I appreciate this incident will cause residents a great deal of concern and we have increased reassurance patrols in the area. There are also officers carrying out door to door enquiries. If you see them in the area feel free to say hello and pass on any information you may have.”