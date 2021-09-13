A police officer and a woman have been attacked with a knife at a property in the Isle of Man.

Police say they were conducting enquiries at an address in Ramsey, at 8pm on Sunday 12 September, when an officer was attacked. A female resident was also injured.

Isle of Man Police say both are being treated in hospital for serious but not life threatening injuries caused by a knife.

One person has been arrested and CID officers are investigating the incident.

Police have asked people not to speculate in relation to the incident as it is an ongoing investigation.