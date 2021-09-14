600 new apprenticeships are to come to the North West over the next decade, British Gas have announced, to help drive the electric vehicle revolution.

It is part of a drive to support the UK economy in providing the ‘green skills’ required to help lead the electric vehicle revolution and reach Net Zero by 2050.

A recruitment drive for over 600 Smart Energy apprentices is underway, with the aim that around a third of the vacancies will be filled by the end of next year.

Half of the applicants will be made up of women to improve gender diversity.

Credit: PA

EV charging data shows that:

1706 public electric vehicle charging points in the North West, 6.7% of UK total

43.3%of all charging points located in London and the South East.

Earlier this year, the Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders announced that there will need to be at least 2.3 million charging points nationwide before the end of the decade, equating to over 700 chargers installed every day until 2030.

Engineers with ‘green skills’ will be urgently required across the North West to install EV chargers, helping to ‘level up’ the UK.

Credit: PA

The apprentices from the North West will receive technical skills training and then learn how to install and maintain carbon-efficient technologies, including electric vehicle charging points, heat pumps and hydrogen boilers.

To encourage more engineers with green skills across the UK, two new British Gas electric vans are travelling from John O’Groats to Land’s End this week, visiting key towns and cities, including Salford, en route.

The stop in Salford will see apprentices take in the construction of super-efficient generators at sister company Centrica Business Solutions.

Councillor Mike McCusker, Lead Member for Lead Member for Planning and Sustainable Development at Salford City Council, said:

We declared a climate emergency in 2019 and have a long-term environmental vision to be carbon neutral by 2038, along with urgent actions to take in the next five years to achieve this.

''It is positive news that British Gas are helping to lead the way and help protect our future generations from the huge threat of climate change and creating quality apprenticeships in that process. It is greatly welcomed.”