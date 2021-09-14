A rare watch presented to Busby Babe Tommy Taylor for playing in the World Cup is up for sale.

Tommy Taylor was a centre forward for Manchester United and England. He's regarded by those that saw him as one of the greatest strikers for club and country.

In 191 appearances for United, he scored 131 goals. That's two goals every three games- a record still unsurpassed.

Tommy Taylor was a prolific goal scorer Credit: PA

However, Taylor’s brilliance was cut short when the Manchester United plane crashed in Munich in 1958. He was aged 26.

Now his watch, which has "T Taylor, Manchester United, 1954" is being sold. It was given to him at the start of the 1954 World Cup in Switzerland.

'T Taylor, 1954' is inscribed on the back Credit:

Watch dealer Chris Clark said:

This is a great opportunity to own a piece of football history. The watch ties together a Manchester United legend and the World Cup. It is a unique timepiece worthy of a collector or a museum. Chris Clark, Sonning Vintage Watches

The watch is for sale at £3,900.