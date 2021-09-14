Busby Babe's Tommy Taylor World Cup watch up for sale
A rare watch presented to Busby Babe Tommy Taylor for playing in the World Cup is up for sale.
Tommy Taylor was a centre forward for Manchester United and England. He's regarded by those that saw him as one of the greatest strikers for club and country.
In 191 appearances for United, he scored 131 goals. That's two goals every three games- a record still unsurpassed.
However, Taylor’s brilliance was cut short when the Manchester United plane crashed in Munich in 1958. He was aged 26.
Now his watch, which has "T Taylor, Manchester United, 1954" is being sold. It was given to him at the start of the 1954 World Cup in Switzerland.
Watch dealer Chris Clark said:
The watch is for sale at £3,900.