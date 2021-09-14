There are fears residents in Rossendale are going to A&E due to the lack of local face-to-face GP appointments.

Concerns over booking systems and availability of in-person appointments since the pandemic were discussed at the borough council's latest meeting.

Councillor Alan Neal fears that patients are visiting NHS walk-in centres and accident and emergency departments because they cannot see their doctors.

And says the current NHS clinical commissioning group (CCG) structure for local doctors' surgeries and community health professionals is not working.

The system is set to be reformed and absorbed into a new Integrated Care System which will also include local councils.

Listen to the ITV News' coronavirus podcast.

Speaking at the latest full borough council meeting, where all councillors are present, Coun Neal said: "This is not a criticism of the medical profession. It is a criticism of the organisational system.

"A few years ago, CCGs were were set up across the country but, sadly, that system is not fit for purpose."

Council Leader Coun Alyson Barnes said: "I do know it's an issue and it has been raised directly with me by local residents.

"As a consequence, we are going to look into this with our Overview and Scrutiny function. We are holding a 'scrutiny in a day' exercise later this year and will look at this.

"I do not want to appear critical of healthcare workers at this time. They have had a terrible time and some of our GPs have been at the forefront of the Covid vaccine programme.

"But I know there have been difficulties with getting through to GPs. Some of the problem appears to be with technology and I hope that will be looked at the in the scrutiny exercise."

Credit: PA

Local CCGs will gradually become part of 42 new Integrated Care Systems across the country, with each managed by a committee representing local health professionals and NHS trusts.

New laws will also promote collaboration between health and care organisations rather than competition.Local councils will be more closely involved.

Rossendale, Pendle, Burnley and Ribble Valley borough councils are earmarked for the new Pennine Lancashire Integrated Care Partnership along with the NHS East Lancashire CCG and East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust.