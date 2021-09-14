Residents of the Isle of Man will be heading to the polls to vote in the Manx General Election on 23rd September 2021.

24 new politicians will be elected to represent each of the 12 constituencies in the Island, making up the House of Keys.

As a Crown Dependency, the Isle of Man is politically independent to the UK with its own government and its own parliament known as Tynwald.

Below is everything you need to know about the Isle of Man General Election.

What is the Isle of Man general election?

Every five years, the Isle of Man heads to the polls to elect new members to represent them in the House of Keys.

The House of Keys is an integral part of Tynwald, the Isle of Man's parliament.

This year's General Election is taking place on Thursday 23rd September.

Polling stations will be open in the Isle of Man from 8:00am to 8:00pm on Thursday 23rd September.

What is the House of keys?

The House of Keys is the lower branch of Tynwald made up of 24 members known as 'Members of the House of Keys' or 'MHKs'.

The main purpose of the Keys is to pass legislation for the Isle of Man as an independent nation.

Members meet every Tuesday between October and June, except when there is a Tynwald sitting on the third Tuesday of the month.

This is a sitting held in Tynwald Court where both the House of Keys and the Legislative Council meet to discuss policy and the future direction of the Manx Government.

Members of the public are encouraged to sit and witness sittings in the House of Keys from the public gallery. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

How many constituencies are there?

The Isle of Man is split into 12 constituencies, each with two members representing them in the House of Keys.

The constituencies are:

Arbory, Castletown and Malew

Ayre and Michael

Douglas Central

Douglas East

Douglas North

Douglas South

Garff

Glenfaba and Peel

Middle

Onchan

Ramsey

Rushen

Each constituency has two people representing their location in the House of Keys making up the 24 MHKs.

What will happen on election day?

Polls will be open from 8:00am - 8:00pm on Thursday 23rd September for Manx residents to cat their vote on the two members they wish to represent their constituency.

What happens after the election?

On the 28th September, the First Deemster will swear in the new House of Keys members at 11:30am.

Once the new members are sworn in, they will elect a new Chief Minister on 12th October.

The new Chief Minister then goes on to form the next Manx Government.