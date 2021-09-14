Labour’s eight Metro Mayors have joined together to call on the Government to cancel the £20 cut to Universal Credit, which is set to take place on 6 October.

The government introduced the top-up at the start of the first lockdown, insisting it was a temporary measure to help those hit hardest by the pandemic.

It is now due to be phased out, meaning many families will lose £1,000 per year.

The latest data suggests that nearly half of families in the North West will be affected by the cut - more than 713,000 in total.

Research from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation found 1 in 4 families they represent.

With many hit with the double blow of the Government’s National Insurance rise on top of the Universal Credit cut.

Ahead of the vote, the Mayors said wrote: “This is the biggest overnight cut to social security in the history of our social security system, one which will disproportionately affect our areas.

"We cannot simply stand by and allow your Government to proceed with a cut that will push hundreds of thousands more of our constituents into poverty and debt.”

Last week, a government spokesperson said: “Universal Credit will continue to provide vital support for those both in and out of work and it’s right that the Government should focus on our Plan for Jobs, supporting people back into work and supporting those already employed to progress and earn more.”

