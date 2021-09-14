A motorcyclist has died after a crash involving a tractor in Lancashire. Police were called around 9:10pm on Monday 13 September 13 to reports of an accident on Preston Road in Grimsargh.A 19-year-old, from Preston, was riding a Honda motorbike towards Longridge when it collided with a tractor close to the junction with Back Lane.The man from Preston suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.The driver of the tractor, a 16-year-old boy from Preston, was not injured.Sgt Marc Glass, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations, said: “These are very sad and tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with the man’s family at this difficult time.“An investigation is underway into the circumstances around the collision and we would encourage any witnesses to come forward."