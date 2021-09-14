A woman has been left seriously injured after she was hit by two cars in Manchester.

Police say they were called at 10pm, on Monday 13 September, to reports of a collision with a pedestrian on Kingsway at the junction with Brayside Road.

The woman suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

One driver remained at scene to help officers with their questioning, but the other driver left without speaking to police.

Greater Manchester Police is appealing for any information and would like to speak to anyone who was saw the vehicle - described as a hatchback - or saw the incident take place.