A billion-pound state of the art Royal Navy warship is en route to Birkenhead for a multi-million pound engine refit.

HMS Daring was watched by members of the public as it left Portsmouth Naval Base for its journey to the Cammell Laird shipyard in Birkenhead where the work to replace its power and propulsion systems will take place.

HMS Daring en route to Cammell Laird Shipyard in Merseyside Credit: PA

It is understood that Daring is being towed to Birkenhead as this is the most efficient method and best value for money.

The upgrade is expected to be completed by 2023.

Archive image of Cammell laird shipyard in Birkenhead. Credit: PA

Daring was last at sea in 2017 for patrols in the Gulf as part of Operation Kipion, during which it

travelled 50,000 miles

visited 12 countries

undertook 20 patrols of the Bab-al-Mandeb strait

All six of the Type 45 air defence destroyers are set to undergo the replacement of their power and propulsion systems Credit: PA

All six of the Type 45 air defence destroyers are set to undergo the replacement of their power and propulsion systems which have failed in some of the ships in the class of vessels which the navy has described as "state of the art".