The family of Rachel McGrath who was stabbed to death in 1997 in Cheshire say they are "stunned" that her killer could be eligible for release as early as next year.

Nicholas Burton was convicted of the murder of the 27 year old, who he brutally attacked in a pub car park in Bramhall. He was given three life sentences and recommended to spend the rest of his life in jail.

It is understood Burton could be eligible for a Parole Board hearing once his 25-year minimum tariff comes to an end in May 2022, subject to him meeting certain criteria.

Such a hearing would be required to determine any release. It is understood Burton would be expected to be subject to strict licensing conditions should he ever be released.

But Ms McGrath's family are furious at the possibility he could walk free, pointing out the trial judge Mr Justice Morland recommended no home secretary should ever allow his release.

Nicholas Burton was found guilty of murdering 27-year-old Rachel McGrath in 1997. Credit: PA

Speaking during the case in 1998, Mr Justice Morland told Liverpool Crown Court that a psychiatrist had described Burton as one of the most dangerous men she had ever come across in her career.

Burton's trial also heard that hours after killing Ms McGrath, he kidnapped a 17-year-old girl he said he had intended to murder.

The victim's brother Michael McGrath said: "At the trial in 1998, Nicholas Burton was found guilty by the jury in under an hour.

He was given three life sentences by Mr Justice Morland, who made a recommendation to the home secretary at the time that he should never be released.

Here we are, 23 years later stunned to find out that he is due to be released next year.

He continued: "We simply don't know how this situation has occurred, especially in light of the very clear recommendations given by the trial judge.

Mr McGrath said the family welcomed an offer by justice minister Alex Chalk to meet with them to discuss the case.

But he added: "Needless to say, our family has been devastated by the loss of Rachel and this latest twist has merely added insult to incalculable injury."