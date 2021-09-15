Liverpool actor Jodie Comer has said it is "surreal" to be working on the final episodes of Killing Eve.

The popular BBC thriller, starring Comer as assassin Villanelle, will end with its fourth series due to premiere in 2022.

Appearing on ITV's This Morning, Comer told presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby she is about to start filming the final two episodes.

She said: "It's very surreal. We're just about to start the final two episodes, so it's crazy. It's been four years of all of our lives and we just want to make sure that we end it on a good note that's satisfying for the audience but also is truthful to the characters."

Jodie Comer accepts the award for lead actress in a drama series for her role in "Killing Eve." Credit: PA

The 28-year-old received critical acclaim for the role, winning the leading actress TV Bafta in 2019 and also an Emmy.

Asked about the possibility of the series being turned into a film, Comer said: "I don't think so, I think they're kind of keeping their options open.

"Who knows what the future holds, but for sure, the thing that I will miss the most is not having to apologise for anything.

"You know, all the mischief that I get away with, there's something just so fun about that."

Comer appeared on the sofa with Stephen Graham. Both are starring in new drama Help, which airs on Channel 4 on Thursday 16 September.

The series is set in a fictional Liverpool care home in spring 2020, when the pandemic hit.

It tells the moving story of the relationship between a young care home worker, Sarah (played by Comer), and a patient named Tony (played by Graham), a 47-year-old man with young-onset Alzheimer's.

While accepting her Bafta in 2019, Comer famously thanked Graham saying: "If I didn't owe you a pint before, I definitely do now. Thank you for the generosity that you showed me all them years ago."

Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham at the premiere of Free Guy. Credit: PA

Asked about the part he played in Comer's career, Graham said: "She says some wonderful things, but I personally believe her destiny was already there.

"She's an amazing talent and if I was part of helping that process move smoothly then that's a blessing itself.

"But for me as well, what I wanted to do with this is that there's been some iconic Liverpudlian roles, from Educating Rita and Shirley Valentine, I wanted Jodie to do it in her own accent and stick her flag in the ground, because I think it's a beautiful performance."

Comer recently appeared alongside Ryan Reynolds in the comedy Free Guy, which tells the story of man who finds out he is a character in a video game.

Later this year, she will be seen in Sir Ridley Scott's eagerly awaited historical epic The Last Duel, starring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Adam Driver.

