A six-year-old girl from Liverpool is in a coma after a marble fireplace fell on top of her in the family living room.Alexa-Leigh Blakemore is in a critical but stable condition at Alder Hey Children's Hospital after suffering serious head injuries including a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain.Her dad, Keiran Blakemore, and mum Elle Williams from Norris Green, say their daughter's condition is "touch and go" after the accident on Friday September 10, at around 8.10pm.The pair have warned others to make sure heavy fireplaces are secure.

Alexa-Leigh Blakemore Credit: Liverpool Echo

The fireplace is believed to have fallen due to crumbling plaster.Handyman Keiran told the Liverpool Echo: "I was lying on the couch feeding our five week old baby and her mum was in the bath."Alexa-Leigh was doing her thing like she normally does, running around and playing like the happy little girl she is. I was concentrating on feeding my baby but I could see her out of the corner of my eye.

All of the sudden there was a crash and this thing had fallen on her and there was a lot of blood. "This fireplace is like a concrete and marble thing and to move it I would have to walk it across the floor, but when it happened I have never lifted anything so quick, I moved it like it was a piece of paper. Alexa-Leigh's dad, Keiran Blakemore

"Within 10 seconds I was shouting in the street for help, and the ambulance came within two and a half minutes.

Alexa-Leigh, a pupil at Monksdown Primary School, sustained a fractured skull, a fractured eye socket, a fractured wrist, and most seriously bruising on the brain.

A marble fireplace fell on top of Alexa-Leigh in the family living room. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Keiran said doctors at Alder Hey said the force of the blow would have "knocked out a bull".Keiran says surgeons at Alder Hey have already drained fluid from her brain in a bid to reduce pressure she remains in a medically induced coma.He said: "We can go into the ward and sit by her as much as we want but it is horrible seeing her like that, with tubes going into her."It is really upsetting, we just need the city of Liverpool to be behind her."A friend of the family, Katelin Shaw, has started a GoFundMe crowdfunding page to raise money to help the family move to safe accommodation when Alexa-Leigh leaves hospital and to help with any medical costs.