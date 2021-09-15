Play video

Video report by ITV Granada Reports reporter Ann O'Connor

Manchester Camerata has launched a weekly musical therapy session at Gorton Monastery for people with dementia and their carers.

During the sessions, people are encouraged to share and reconnect with their love of music, no matter the genre, by chatting about, creating and even performing their own songs with help from Manchester Camerata’s professional team of music therapists and specially trained musicians.

Music cafe opens at Gorton Monastery for people with dementia Credit: ITV Granada

At the weekly meet-ups, the musicians will share their knowledge, techniques and resources to show participants how they can continue to use musical interaction to help with their loved ones at home, even if they have little or no experience of music-making.

These sessions are also a vital way to introduce at home carers to each other: helping to build a friendship-support network of those in similar situations.

Music cafe run by Manchester Camerata for people with dementia and their carers Credit: ITV Granada

Lizzie Hoskin, Head of Camerata in the Community, says:

Our new music café offers such a fantastic and vital opportunity for all at-home carers to make new friends and learn new life-enhancing skills.

We are very proud to be able to make this service possible, especially for those who’ve been isolating because of the pandemic and have spent so much time apart with little or no support. It is also so great to be able to connect with the Gorton community in our new base’. Lizzie Hoskin, Head of Camerata in the Community

Manchester Camerata’s Music Café runs weekly on Wednesdays between 10am – midday

To find out more about taking part or to book a place contact Emma Arnold earnold@manchestercamerata.com