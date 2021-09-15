Manchester Camerata runs weekly music sessions for people with dementia
Video report by ITV Granada Reports reporter Ann O'Connor
Manchester Camerata has launched a weekly musical therapy session at Gorton Monastery for people with dementia and their carers.
During the sessions, people are encouraged to share and reconnect with their love of music, no matter the genre, by chatting about, creating and even performing their own songs with help from Manchester Camerata’s professional team of music therapists and specially trained musicians.
At the weekly meet-ups, the musicians will share their knowledge, techniques and resources to show participants how they can continue to use musical interaction to help with their loved ones at home, even if they have little or no experience of music-making.
These sessions are also a vital way to introduce at home carers to each other: helping to build a friendship-support network of those in similar situations.
Lizzie Hoskin, Head of Camerata in the Community, says:
Manchester Camerata’s Music Café runs weekly on Wednesdays between 10am – midday
To find out more about taking part or to book a place contact Emma Arnold earnold@manchestercamerata.com