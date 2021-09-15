Play video

Shamima Begum apologises for the actions of IS on Good Morning Britain.

The mother of Liam Curry, a victim of the Manchester Arena attack, has called Shamima Begum a 'murderer', after she pleaded for forgiveness in an exclusive interview aired on ITV's Good Morning Britain.

Ms Begum, who left the UK aged 15 and travelled to Syria, has said she is "sorry" to the UK public for joining the Islamic State (IS) and says she would "rather die" than go back.

Her appearance on the ITV show on Wednesday morning has sparked outrage with some of the families of Manchester Arena victims.

Liam Curry and his girlfriend Chloe Rutherford, both from South Shields, had been a couple for almost three years when they were killed in the attack in May 2017.

Speaking on Twitter, Caroline Curry - the mother of Liam - said: "I feel absolutely ill to have to see this murderer on TV today!

"How do I sit in a courtroom in Manchester and listen to the horrific details of the Manchester bombing that killed my son and his girlfriend after listening to her ask for forgiveness."

Chloe and Liam had been a couple for almost three years when they were killed in the attack. Credit: Family photo

Ms Begum had previously compared the Manchester Arena bombing – in which 22 people died – to military strikes on IS strongholds, calling the terror attack “retaliation”.

But during her interview with Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley on Good Morning Britiain she clarified her comments.

She said: “I do not believe that one evil justifies another evil. I don’t think that women and children should be killed for other people’s motives and for other people’s agendas.”

Ms Begum said when she initially made the comments, she did not know that women and children were hurt in Manchester.

She said: “I did not know about the Manchester bombing when I was asked. I did not know that people were killed, I did not know that women and children were hurt because of it.”

Play video

Play video

Shamima Begum is now fighting to come back to the UK after her citizenship was revoked.

A human rights lawyer has told ITV Granada Reports that Shamima has the right to be heard.

Julian Heyes, from Berris Law, said: "This should not be a trial by media, as what has happened here.

"She needs to be allowed to come back to this country and go through the proper process and procedure to demonstrate her position in terms of what has happened."