Detectives have released images of a man they would like to speak to in relation to a serious sexual assault in Oldham.

Officers were called to Cornwall Street in Chadderton, on Wednesday 8 September 2021 at 2.50pm to reports a 21-year-old woman had been followed and then assaulted.

The victim is being supported by specialist officers.

Image of man police want to speak to in connection with sexual assault in Oldham Credit: GMP

Detective Inspector Andrew Fink, of Oldham CID, said:

This was a really disturbing incident where the offender has targeted and followed the victim through the streets of Chadderton and then physically assaulted prior. "The victim has then fought off the man before running to safety. "His clothing is quite distinctive so we believe someone in the area must know him. "Fortunately, there have not been any reports of similar incidents in the area. Detective Inspector Andrew Fink, of Oldham CID

Anyone who sees the man is asked not to approach him but dial 999.

Any information should be passed to Oldham CID on 0161 856 8926 quoting incident 1845-08/09/2021.

Details can also be reported online or by using the Live Chat function at www.gmp.police.uk or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.