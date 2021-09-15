Police release image of man in connection with sexual assault in Oldham
Detectives have released images of a man they would like to speak to in relation to a serious sexual assault in Oldham.
Officers were called to Cornwall Street in Chadderton, on Wednesday 8 September 2021 at 2.50pm to reports a 21-year-old woman had been followed and then assaulted.
The victim is being supported by specialist officers.
Detective Inspector Andrew Fink, of Oldham CID, said:
Anyone who sees the man is asked not to approach him but dial 999.
Any information should be passed to Oldham CID on 0161 856 8926 quoting incident 1845-08/09/2021.
Details can also be reported online or by using the Live Chat function at www.gmp.police.uk or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.