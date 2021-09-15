RSPCA investigation after cats and kittens found dumped in New Ferry
The RSPCA is appealing for information after five cats and six kittens were dumped in three separate locations in Wirral, in cases which they believe could be linked.
Two female cats were found abandoned in a cat carrier outside Broadway Veterinary Surgery in Kings Lane last Monday. Both were flea ridden and in poor health.
On the same day two other female cats were found dumped outside Parkside Veterinary surgery in New Ferry. Both were in the same type of cat carrier.
Last month a local cat charity reported rescuing a female cat along with two litters of kittens - four were aged about eight weeks old and two aged about three weeks old. All were in poor health with fleas, bitemarks and serious worm infestations.
Two of the youngest kittens died just hours after they were found. Another died due to worm compaction, which the vet said is the worst case she had seen in her career.
RSPCA Inspector Helen Smith says it is believed all three cases are related.
She said: “It seems more than a coincidence that we have three cases in a couple of miles radius of kittens being found in poor health.''
“It does raise concerns that more kittens may be suffering in similar conditions so I am keen to trace anyone who has taken on a kitten recently suffering in this way from the New Ferry area.”
Anyone who can help the investigation should call the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 123 8018.
All the cats and kittens are now receiving treatment and are in RSPCA care where they will remain until they are ready to find new homes.