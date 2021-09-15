RSPCA investigation after cats and kittens found dumped in New Ferry

The RSPCA is appealing for information after five cats and six kittens were dumped in three separate locations in Wirral, in cases which they believe could be linked.

Two female cats were found abandoned in a cat carrier outside Broadway Veterinary Surgery in Kings Lane last Monday. Both were flea ridden and in poor health.

On the same day two other female cats were found dumped outside Parkside Veterinary surgery in New Ferry. Both were in the same type of cat carrier.

One of the three kittens who later died Credit: RSPCA

Last month a local cat charity reported rescuing a female cat along with two litters of kittens - four were aged about eight weeks old and two aged about three weeks old. All were in poor health with fleas, bitemarks and serious worm infestations.

Two of the youngest kittens died just hours after they were found. Another died due to worm compaction, which the vet said is the worst case she had seen in her career.

One of the other older kittens died due to worm compaction, which the vet said is the worst case she had seen in her career. Credit: RSPCA

RSPCA Inspector Helen Smith says it is believed all three cases are related.

She said: “It seems more than a coincidence that we have three cases in a couple of miles radius of kittens being found in poor health.''

In the latest two cases the kittens were found in exactly the same brand new cat carriers with the labels still on outside two vets on the same day.

I am very concerned that these poor kittens are in such a poor state of health that three have died and the others needed urgent veterinary attention. All were in such a state and were terribly frightened.

“It does raise concerns that more kittens may be suffering in similar conditions so I am keen to trace anyone who has taken on a kitten recently suffering in this way from the New Ferry area.”

Anyone who can help the investigation should call the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 123 8018.

All the cats and kittens are now receiving treatment and are in RSPCA care where they will remain until they are ready to find new homes.