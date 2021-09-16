Play video

Speaking a press conference, Dyche says there was never any doubt about committing his future to the club.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has signed a new deal to keep him at the club until 2025.

The 50-year-old is the longest-serving boss in the Premier League, having been at Turf Moor for nearly nine years.

Dyche said: "It is nice to be able to get this deal completed and now look towards the future of this football club and its constant evolution.

"I have a strong affinity with the area and our supporters after so many years here and I look forward to putting in the hard work needed to keep the club moving in the right direction."

Dyche's success with Burnley, who are playing in the top flight for a sixth consecutive season, has seen him linked with moves to a number of other clubs.

New owners ALK Capital made securing Dyche's services for the long term one of their main stated priorities and that has now been achieved, with assistant Ian Woan also signing for the same period.

Chairman Alan Pace welcomed the news, saying: "As I've said many times before, we are huge fans of what Sean has achieved at this club.

"We were delighted to be able to offer Sean backing in the transfer market this summer and continue the evolution of this team, as part of our wider growth strategy for the club."

Burnley, who are still looking for their first victory in the Premier League this season, take on Arsenal on Saturday.