Cheshire Police dog Bart and his handler win crime fighting award

A Cheshire police officer and her four-legged partner have been named as the UK’s top crimefighting duo for their commitment to the job.

PC Kelly Walker joined the police in 2006 and worked as a response officer for 11 years but always dreamed of being a dog handler.

The 37-year-old joined the Cheshire and North Wales Police Dog Unit in 2017 – part of the Cheshire and North Wales Alliance – and was partnered with Dutch herder Police Dog Bart, now seven, who’d been transferred from West Midlands Police.

PC Kelly Walker and Bart Credit: Thin Blue Paw Foundation

It was my ambition as a little girl to be a dog handler, and I’ve stuck with it. My family would say it’s because they wouldn’t let me have a dog as a child! Now, I can’t believe that I get to do my dream job every day. He’s so loyal, determined and fearless; he’s a proper partner in crime! PC Kelly Walker

Kelly and Bart were called to North Wales in May 2021 after a domestic violence incident and were sent to track a man who had assaulted his partner and threatened an off-duty police officer, who stepped in to try to help, with a large knife.

Kelly explained: “The man made off with his victim and with a knife so we were incredibly concerned about their welfare.

"We found them together and took her to safety but then he made off again. Bart found him hiding in thick undergrowth; the drone couldn’t see him but Bart knew he was there.

While he was tracking him he put his paw through a pane of glass and sliced his toe in half. But he carried on searching and protecting me from the suspect, armed with a knife, who was potentially dangerous. He wouldn’t give up, despite his injury, which just goes to show how tenacious he is. PC Kelly Walker

Bart was then taken for veterinary care and made a full recovery.

The general purpose police dog provides support to police officers, helping with tracking and searching, as well as detaining suspects. The pair also qualified to work in firearms support, helping the firearms response team on high-pressure call-outs.

PC Kelly Walker and Bart Credit: Thin Blue Paw

As well as their day job, Kelly and Bart are also committed to helping police dogs across the country.

They were chosen to work with a specialist company to create lightweight body armour which is now being rolled out across the force dog unit and, they hope, will eventually be used across the UK.

Kelly said: “When Finn’s Law was introduced, it made us all aware of giving our dogs extra protection.

"Bart and I were chosen to trial different armours and worked with a design firm to develop one that the dogs can wear as a harness which is lightweight, doesn’t restrict his agility or temperature, and is bullet, stab and slash-proof.

Bart wearing body armour Credit: Thin Blue Paw

Bart and I were chosen to trial different armours and worked with a design firm to develop one that the dogs can wear as a harness which is lightweight, doesn’t restrict his agility or temperature, and is bullet, stab and slash-proof. He is my partner; we’ve built such a bond. I’m with him more than my family! And I want to keep him – and all of the other service dogs – safe.” PC Kelly Walker

Kieran Stanbridge – trustee of the Thin Blue Paw Foundation, a national dog welfare charity supporting working and retired police dogs – said: “Kelly and Bart go above and beyond on a daily basis to not only do their day job which involves fighting crime, keeping the public safe and bringing criminals to justice, but also go so much further. "

Chief Inspector Simon Newell said: “This award really does help to highlight just how important our dogs and dog handlers are in protecting our communities.

“That’s why on the back of Finns Law we’ve been trialling body armour for our dogs, and Kelly and Bart have been vital in helping us with this."