A care home in South Cumbria is calling on the Government to scrap the no jab, no job policy, saying it will lead to a major shortage of staff.

It is the final day for care workers to get their first Covid vaccine, so they can be double jabbed by November 11.

If they are not double jabbed they risk being banned from entering care homes in England.

70,000 estimated care home workers in England may not be fully vaccinated by deadline.

Kamal Siddiqi from the Old Vicarage Care Home in Grange-over-Sands says it has been a struggle to fill vacancies since the start of the pandemic. Now this Government rule will make things almost impossible.

He told ITV Granada Reports: "I think they are concerned about medical implications. Some of the information they've received hasn't put their worries to rest.

"If staff leave because they don't take the vaccine, that isn't desirable for residents either."

Unison says the policy was already contributing to a “severe staffing crisis” in the sector, adding that many care agencies can no longer provide emergency cover as it urged the government to scrap the jab deadline.

The union urged the government to concentrate on persuading hesitant workers of the benefits of having the jab rather than resorting to threats and ultimatums.

Unison general secretary Christina McAnea said: “Everyone that can have the vaccine, should have the vaccine, but the government has persisted with a heavy-handed approach despite warnings from care employers of the dire consequences.

“This move is damaging a sector already on its knees and undermining trust in the vaccine.

“If roles can’t be filled, the level and volume of care offered will be reduced.

“Instead of encouraging much-needed recruitment into care, the government is actively driving experienced staff away.”