Explainer
Isle of Man General Election: Who is standing?
The Isle of Man is split into 12 constituencies, each with two elected Members of the House of Keys or ‘MHKs’. This makes up the 24 MHKs who sit in Tynwald.
Below is a list of all the constituencies and the 65 candidates hoping to be elected into the House of Keys in the 2021 Isle of Man General Election.
Arbory, Castletown and Malew
The constituency of Arbory, Castletown and Malew makes up a large area of the south of the Island. Locations within it include parts of East Rushen, some former constituencies of Rusen, Malew and part of the the Isle of Man's old capital.
All Candidates
Graham Cregeen
Steve Crowther
Tim Glover
Jason Moorhouse
Ayre and Micheal
The constituency of Ayre and Michael is the most northern part of the Isle of Man, mainly stretching across the west coast. Locations within it include Andreas, Ballaugh, Bride, Jurby, Lezayre and Michael.
All Candidates
Tim Baker
Dr Sos Boussougou
Alfred Cannan
Phil Corkill
Tim Johnston
Duncan Livingstone
Paul Weatherall
Madeleine Westall
Douglas central
The constituency of Douglas Central is one of four that makes up the capital of the Isle of Man. Douglas is the main business centre of the Island and this part of it combines the districts of Albany, Ballabrooie, Eastfield, Somerset, Quay and St Georges, part of Garden City and Tynwald.
All Candidates
Damian Ciappelli
Ann Corlett
Sara Hackman
Chris Thomas
Douglas East
The constituency of Douglas East is the second of four that makes up the capital of the Isle of Man. It's main feature is the promenade which is one of the main constituency issues. Other locations within Douglas East include the districts of Crescent, Derby, Strand, Victoria, Windsor and St Ninian's.
All Candidates
Clare Barber
Joney Faragher
Peter Gilmour
Michael Josem
Jon Joughin
Christine Urquhart
Amanda Walker
Douglas North
The constituency of Douglas North is the third of four that makes up the capital of the Isle of Man. It is the furthest inland part of Douglas and includes the TT Grandstand. Other locations within Douglas North includes the districts of Willaston and Glencrutchery, other parts of Garden City and parts of Onchan Parish.
All Candidates
David Ashford
Kevin Oliphant-Smith
Ralph Peake MHK
John Wannenburgh
Douglas South
The constituency of Douglas South is the final of the four that makes up the capital of the Isle of Man. Other locations within Douglas South include the districts of Anagh Coar, Ballaughton and Pulrose.
All Candidates
Claire Christian
Gerald Higgins
Sarah Maltby
Paul Quine
Garff
The constituency of Garff makes up the north east part of the Isle of Man. Key locations in the area include Laxey, Lonan and Maughold but it also includes the majority of Onchan parish and part of Howstrake.
All Candidates
Daphne Caine
Martyn Perkins
Andrew Smith
Jamie Smith
Gareth Young
Glenfaba and Peel
The constituency of Glenfaba and Peel makes up the middle section of the west coast of the Isle of Man. Peel is the third largest town in the Island after Ramsey. Within Glenfaba is Tynwald Hill which is where the Manx parliament is held during the Island's national day - Tynwald Day. Other locations in the constituency includes the parishes of German and Patrick and a small part of Marown.
All Candidates
Geoffrey Boot
Trevor Cowin
Tim Cookall
Leo Cussons
Ray Harmer
Mikey Lee
Kate Lord-Brennan
Middle
The constituency of Middle makes up, as the name suggests, the majority of the centre of the Isle of Man. Other locations in the constituency include the parishes of Braddan, Marown and Santon.
All Candidates
David Fowler
Keiran Hannifin
Alison Lynch
Stu Peters
Jane Poole-Wilson
Onchan
The constituency of Onchan is positioned just north of Douglas and south of Garff. The village of Onchan is the Island's second largest centre of population after Douglas.
All Candidates
Rob Callister
James Cherry
Julie Edge
Michael Leather
Peter Willers
Ramsey
The constituency of Ramsey is a town in the northeast of the Isle of Man and it the second largest town in the Island. It is bordered by Ayre and Michael to the north, west and southwest and connected to Garff to the southeast.
All Candidates
Dr Alex Allinson
Robert Cowell
Lawrie Hooper
Jonathan Kinrade
Simon Mann
Luke Parker
Leonard Singer
Erica Spencer
Rushen
The constituency of Rushen makes up the southern-most point of the Isle of Man and is made up of the villages of Port Erin, Port St Mary and the majority of the Rushen parish.
All Candidates
Dr Michelle Haywood
Mark Kemp
Andrew Langan-Newton
Juan Watterson
All candidates were invited to the Studio One/Energy FM debates and a full list can be found below each image.
The Isle of Man General Election takes place on the 23 September 2021 and you can follow ITV Granada Reports coverage online and on the programme on election day.