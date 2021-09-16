Isle of Man General Election: Who is standing?

The Isle of Man is split into 12 constituencies, each with two elected Members of the House of Keys or ‘MHKs’. This makes up the 24 MHKs who sit in Tynwald.

Below is a list of all the constituencies and the 65 candidates hoping to be elected into the House of Keys in the 2021 Isle of Man General Election.

Arbory, Castletown and Malew

The constituency of Arbory, Castletown and Malew makes up a large area of the south of the Island. Locations within it include parts of East Rushen, some former constituencies of Rusen, Malew and part of the the Isle of Man's old capital.

Graham Cregeen, Steve Crowther, Tim Glover and Jason Moorhouse. Credit: Studio One/Energy FM

All Candidates

Graham Cregeen

Steve Crowther

Tim Glover

Jason Moorhouse

Ayre and Micheal

The constituency of Ayre and Michael is the most northern part of the Isle of Man, mainly stretching across the west coast. Locations within it include Andreas, Ballaugh, Bride, Jurby, Lezayre and Michael.

Tim Baker, Alfred Cannan, Tim Johnston, Duncan Livingstone and Paul Weatherall. Credit: Studio One/Energy FM

All Candidates

Tim Baker

Dr Sos Boussougou

Alfred Cannan

Phil Corkill

Tim Johnston

Duncan Livingstone

Paul Weatherall

Madeleine Westall

Douglas central

The constituency of Douglas Central is one of four that makes up the capital of the Isle of Man. Douglas is the main business centre of the Island and this part of it combines the districts of Albany, Ballabrooie, Eastfield, Somerset, Quay and St Georges, part of Garden City and Tynwald.

Damian Ciappelli, Ann Corlett and Chris Thomas. Credit: Studio One/Energy FM

All Candidates

Damian Ciappelli

Ann Corlett

Sara Hackman

Chris Thomas

Douglas East

The constituency of Douglas East is the second of four that makes up the capital of the Isle of Man. It's main feature is the promenade which is one of the main constituency issues. Other locations within Douglas East include the districts of Crescent, Derby, Strand, Victoria, Windsor and St Ninian's.

Clare Barber, Joney Faragher, Peter Gilmour, Michael Josem, Jon Joughin, Christine Urquhart and Amanda Walker. Credit: Studio One/Energy FM

All Candidates

Clare Barber

Joney Faragher

Peter Gilmour

Michael Josem

Jon Joughin

Christine Urquhart

Amanda Walker

Douglas North

The constituency of Douglas North is the third of four that makes up the capital of the Isle of Man. It is the furthest inland part of Douglas and includes the TT Grandstand. Other locations within Douglas North includes the districts of Willaston and Glencrutchery, other parts of Garden City and parts of Onchan Parish.

David Ashford, Ralph Peake and John Wannenburgh. Credit: Studio One/Energy FM

All Candidates

David Ashford

Kevin Oliphant-Smith

Ralph Peake MHK

John Wannenburgh

Douglas South

The constituency of Douglas South is the final of the four that makes up the capital of the Isle of Man. Other locations within Douglas South include the districts of Anagh Coar, Ballaughton and Pulrose.

Claire Christian, Gerard Higgins, Sarah Maltby and Paul Quine. Credit: Studio One/Energy FM

All Candidates

Claire Christian

Gerald Higgins

Sarah Maltby

Paul Quine

Garff

The constituency of Garff makes up the north east part of the Isle of Man. Key locations in the area include Laxey, Lonan and Maughold but it also includes the majority of Onchan parish and part of Howstrake.

Daphne Caine, Martyn Perkins, Andrew Smith, Jamie Smith and Gareth Young. Credit: Studio One/Energy FM

All Candidates

Daphne Caine

Martyn Perkins

Andrew Smith

Jamie Smith

Gareth Young

Glenfaba and Peel

Geoffrey Boot, Kate Lord-Brennan, Trevor Cowin, Tim Crookall, Leo Cussons, Ray Harmer and Mikey Lee. Credit: Studio One/Energy FM

The constituency of Glenfaba and Peel makes up the middle section of the west coast of the Isle of Man. Peel is the third largest town in the Island after Ramsey. Within Glenfaba is Tynwald Hill which is where the Manx parliament is held during the Island's national day - Tynwald Day. Other locations in the constituency includes the parishes of German and Patrick and a small part of Marown.

All Candidates

Geoffrey Boot

Trevor Cowin

Tim Cookall

Leo Cussons

Ray Harmer

Mikey Lee

Kate Lord-Brennan

Middle

The constituency of Middle makes up, as the name suggests, the majority of the centre of the Isle of Man. Other locations in the constituency include the parishes of Braddan, Marown and Santon.

David Fowler, Keiran Hannifin, Alison Lynch, Stu Peters and Jane Poole-Wilson. Credit: Studio One/Energy FM

All Candidates

David Fowler

Keiran Hannifin

Alison Lynch

Stu Peters

Jane Poole-Wilson

Onchan

The constituency of Onchan is positioned just north of Douglas and south of Garff. The village of Onchan is the Island's second largest centre of population after Douglas.

Michael Leather, Rob Callister. James Cherry, Julie Edge and Peter Willers. Credit: Studio One/Energy FM

All Candidates

Rob Callister

James Cherry

Julie Edge

Michael Leather

Peter Willers

Ramsey

The constituency of Ramsey is a town in the northeast of the Isle of Man and it the second largest town in the Island. It is bordered by Ayre and Michael to the north, west and southwest and connected to Garff to the southeast.

Dr Alex Allinson, Robert Cowell, Lawrie Hooper, Jonathan Kinrade, Simon Mann, Luke Parker and Leonard Singer. Credit: Studio One/Energy FM

All Candidates

Dr Alex Allinson

Robert Cowell

Lawrie Hooper

Jonathan Kinrade

Simon Mann

Luke Parker

Leonard Singer

Erica Spencer

Rushen

The constituency of Rushen makes up the southern-most point of the Isle of Man and is made up of the villages of Port Erin, Port St Mary and the majority of the Rushen parish.

Dr Michelle Haywood, Mark Kemp, Andrew Langan-Newton and Juan Watterson. Credit: Studio One/Energy FM

All Candidates

Dr Michelle Haywood

Mark Kemp

Andrew Langan-Newton

Juan Watterson

