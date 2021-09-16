Man from Lancashire charged with a terrorism offence

A man from Lancashire has been charged with a terrorism offence.

Conrad Howarth, 41 from Nelson was arrested following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Police North West officers.

He has been charged with possession of a document or record of information that was of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism contrary to section 58(1)(b) Terrorism Act 2000.

He has also been charged with possession of an extreme pornographic image contrary to section 63 of the Criminal Justice and Immigration Act 2008.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on 28 September 2021.