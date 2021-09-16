The Manchester City star Nathan Aké has revealed that his father passed away 'minutes' after he scored his first Champions League goal.

The 26-year-old defender scored the first of six goals when the club played against RB Leipzig at the Etihad on Wednesday evening.

But while he was on the field, his father, who had been battling a long illness, died 'peacefully' with his mum and brother at his side.

In an emotional Instagam post, the Dutch footballer paid tribute to his dad.

It reads: "The past few weeks have been the toughest of my life, my dad has been very ill and there was no more treatment possible.

"I was lucky to have a lot of support from my fiancé, family and friends."Yesterday after a difficult time I scored my first Champions League goal, and only a few minutes after he passed away peacefully with my mum and brother by his side.

"Maybe it was meant to be, watching me play always made him proud and happy. I know you're always with me, you will always be in my heart and this one was for you dad."