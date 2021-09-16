Play video

Liverpool's Director of Public Health is urging people to get the covid vaccine when it is offered to them.

It comes as the latest data shows a particularly low uptake of the vaccine in central parts of Liverpool, compared to other areas of Merseyside.

40% of people in Edge Hill have had their first vaccine and it's a similar level at 42% in the central area and Islington.

Nearby in the Wirral the number of people being vaccinated is as high as 93%.

Parts of central Manchester have even lower rates of uptake for the vaccine.

38.9% of people living in the University North & Whitworth Street area are getting vaccinated.

Director of Public Health Mark Ashton said: "Vaccination is a personal choice, I would strongly encourage people to take up the vaccine but there will be a range of barriers so we need to make sure it is available to people in an easy and convenient way, but also we have to deal with disinformation about the possible harm from vaccinations."

