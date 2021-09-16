A teenager has been charged with murder after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Manchester.

Police launched a murder investigation on Thursday 9 September, just before 6pm, after officers were called to Norton Street in Trafford.

Rhamero West, from South Manchester, had been stabbed multiple times and was taken to hospital where he died a short time later.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has now been charged with his murder.

He has been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Friday 17 September.

Detectives have been piecing together the moments before his death, including a number of crashes and violent disorders around Princess Road.