Christmas isn't cancelled as markets WILL return to Manchester

Manchester Christmas Markets WILL go ahead this year after being cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The markets will start on November 12 and run until December 22.

Stalls from across Europe will be pitched in streets including Exchange Square, St Ann's Square, King Street, Cathedral Gardens and Piccadilly Gardens, where plans for a special winter wonderland are underway.

Manchester's Christmas Markets have been attracting thousands of visitors to the city centre almost every year since 1998. Last year's markets were cancelled due to a rapid rise in coronavirus infection rates.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, Councillor Pat Karney, Manchester's Christmas spokesperson said:

"We only decided yesterday, we had to put them through every Public Health test and that's the whole approach to Christmas this year, making it safe for traders and the public.

We're delighted we can go ahead with this. Tens of thousands of jobs for people depend on Christmas trade.

"We've all been in lockdown mode for so long and we all ache to get together with friends and family so we're doing everything possible to keep people safe and we're keeping it under review.''

More than 300 stalls will be spread across the city, offering gifts, crafts, jewellery, clothes and toys.

The markets are one of the UK's top Christmas tourist attractions, famous for their food and drink offerings, which include a variety of European specialities, like traditional bratwurst, Hungarian goulash, Spanish paella and strudels and cakes.

Manchester Christmas Market Locations and opening dates and times: