A Greater Manchester Police officer has pleaded guilty to common assault following an investigation into his repeated use of a Taser on a handcuffed man in 2018.

PC Phillip Smith appeared at Preston Crown Court on September 10 following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into an incident in Dukenfield in June 2018, in which a man was tasered five times.

The investigation found there was no justification for three of the uses.

IOPC Regional Director Amanda Rowe said:

"PC Smith repeatedly Tasered a man at a time when he posed no threat to him or his colleagues. While the man was Tasered five times, the evidence indicated there was no justification for its use on the last three occasions during which time the man had already been restrained and was handcuffed.''

At that point his use of Taser was gratuitous and amounted to an assault in the eyes of the law. It is clear and the judge acknowledged that PC Smith lost his temper.

"While Taser is undoubtedly a valuable tool for keeping both the public and the police safe, there was no justification for its repeated use.''

PC Smith was with a group of officers who had attended the man’s address in Dukinfield because of concerns for his welfare.

Credit: PA

PC Smith was handed a conditional discharge for 18 months and ordered to pay £250 compensation.

He also faces gross misconduct disciplinary proceedings.

In August 2021 the IOPC published a review into Taser investigations.

A number of national recommendations were made to policing bodies to improve guidance, training and scrutiny.