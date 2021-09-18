Isle of Man's Chief Minister recovering in hospital after stroke

Howard Quayle, the Chief Minister of the Isle of Man, is recovering in hospital after suffering a stroke.

Mr Quayle, 54, was admitted to the Noble’s Hospital on the island yesterday after colleagues spotted 'early signs of a stoke' and urged him to seek medical advice.

A government spokesman said he will remain in hospital for observation and to receive post-stroke care.

In a statement he said he is recovering well and added that he is grateful for the excellent care he has received from all at the hospital.

I am grateful to those colleagues who spotted the early signs of a stroke and urged me to seek medical attention. The care I received and continue to receive from the Manx Care team has been amazing. I can’t thank them enough. Howard Quayle, Chief Minister of the Isle of Man

The Government said the Chief Minister remains in contact with ministers and senior officials and official business is continuing as normal.

Mr Quayle, who has been the island's leader since 2016, had previously announced his retirement and will leave office in October, following next week's Island-wide election.