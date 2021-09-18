Play video

The Speaker for the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, says that coming to the Lancashire town of Chorley has helped make the special relationship between the UK and USA "even more specific and personal".

The American Politician is visiting the constituency of Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker for the House of Commons, for the G7 Speakers' Conference.

Nancy Pelosi is a keynote speaker on a panel discussion about parliamentary safety.

Parliamentary Speakers and presiding officers came to Astley Hall for a day of discussions on how to keep democracies safe across the world, in light of the storming of the US Capitol last year, and terror attacks outside Canadian and UK parliaments.

Representatives are holding a series of talks on issues such as social media abuse of politicians.

The theme of the summit is "Secure versus Open Parliaments" - an ever present balancing act in a world of high terror threat.

Nancy Pelosi remarked: "We were reminded of it last week when we saw the anniversary of 9/11. Benjamin Franklin said 'Freedom and security - if you don't have both, you don't have either' And that's what this is all about"

Sir Lindsay Hoyle agreed, "Capitol Hill - we never want to see that again. But I will say - the mob will not win. Democracy always survives."

Local schoolchildren helped each Speaker to plant a tree, to create a living legacy of the event.

But this three-day event isn't all work and no play.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle has laid on a series of entertainments, from a Red Arrows fly-past, to a feast of Lancashire specialities.

On the menu:

Morecambe Bay shrimp

Lancashire hotpot

Chorley cakes

Manchester tart

Madame Speaker has pronounced the offering "delicious", adding "it was highly recommended, and lived up to the reputation".