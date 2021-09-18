'Reclaim Pride' activists march through Liverpool

LGBT+ activists have held a march in Liverpool city centre to protest against homophobic violence.

Organisers of the 'Reclaim Pride' march also called for the Pride movement to return to its protest origins.

The demonstration, attended by more than a hundred people, was organised in response to an increase in violent hate crimes against LGBT+ people in Liverpool.

Speakers addressed the crowd in Derby Square before leading a march through the city centre.

One of the speakers, Kolade Ladipo, was assaulted in a homophobic attack after a night out in the city centre in August. He said the march wasn't just about protesting against anti-LGBT+ violence.

It's much bigger than the attacks, it's about the attacks and much more. About our housing and education because for centuries this community, the queer community, has been surpressed through the system. Kolade Lapido

Kolade said he had recovered well from the attack, which left him covered in blood from a cut lip. He has chosen not to report the attack to the police because he does not have confidence that he would be properly supported.

Merseyside Police says anyone who is the target of any hate crime should feel confident to come forward.