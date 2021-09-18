Six-year-old walks 600 miles to raise money for Alzheimer's research

A youngster from Ellesmere Port is walking the equivalent of John O'Groats to Land's End, as the crow flies, to help fund research into Alzheimer's Disease.

Six-year-old Heidi Barker is covering 603 miles on walks around the Wirral and, so far, she has raised £6600. Her family says many passers-by have put "notes not coins" into her collection bucket and even donated online too.

She is making the walk in honour of her Uncle Ian, and others, who are living with dementia.

Heidi is now asking other children, and adults, to walk with her - wherever they are in the world. She hopes the "Hike With Heidi," on 26 September, will raise more money for dementia research and other important causes.

Heidi has walked miles around the Wirral with her collection bucket.

The fundraiser's parents say they could not be prouder of her. Dad David did briefly question whether "it was a long way for such little legs," but says he never doubted she could do it.

With 336 miles to go, Heidi is still asking for donations. You can follow her walk at @walk4alzheimers on social media.

The charity, Alzheimer's Research UK, are beyond impressed by what she is doing. Their fundraising officer, Simon McDermott, says: “We are in awe of Heidi for taking on her epic challenge to raise funds for dementia research and we hope lots of people will join her and do their own sponsored walks on 26 September."