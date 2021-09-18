Tireless disability-access campaigner honoured at National Diversity Awards

Play video

A disability access campaigner from Accrington has won a prestigious title at the National Diversity Awards.

Zack Kerr, 25, was named Positive Role Model for Disability after pushing the Government into making large accessible toilets - or Changing Places - compulsory in all new public buildings. Those offer more room and equipment than standard toilets.

Mr Kerr said he was "so happy to even be nominated" but his win "shows so many people from the disabled community have won too."

Nominees had waited many months for the delayed ceremony to take place

The National Diversity Awards 2020 were held at Liverpool Cathedral last night, having been postponed amid the pandemic.

60,000 people cast nominations across the country, a record number for the event, with 126 nominees shortlisted for their achievements.

Host Konnie Huq said the NDAs honoured those making "strides" in diversity and inclusivity.

There were two other North West winners at the ceremony.

The Diverse Company Award went to University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust.

A children's and young person's advisory service, GYRO, was recognised for the help and support it provides to LGBTQ+ people across Merseyside. It received the Community Organisation Award for LGBT.