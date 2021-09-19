The North West’s top doctor is urging students who are not yet vaccinated to get their Covid-19 jab in freshers’ week with dozens of universities setting up pop-up clinics and walk-in centres as the new academic year begins.

As tens of thousands of young people head off to university this week, with many recommending vaccination prior to attending courses, Dr David Levy, Regional Medical Director, is reminding soon-to-be freshers that getting the life-saving jab will give them the best possible protection against coronavirus.

Starting university is a really exciting time and getting your Covid vaccine means you will be armed with maximum protection against the virus. With many universities set to run pop-ups and walk-ins throughout the first weeks of term it has never been easier to get protected, so I urge anyone yet to be vaccinated to take up the offer as soon as possible Dr David Levy, North West Regional Medical Director

Many universities, including Liverpool Hope University, University of Manchester and University of Salford are setting up pop clinics in the North West.

Sites including Edge Hill University in Ormskirk have had a vaccination site on campus since earlier in the year and will continue to offer the service.

A walk-in finder on the NHS website allows students or anyone who is eligible to enter their postcode and find their nearest centre for both first and second doses, whether you are a student or not.

The life-saving vaccine is making the difference in our return to a more normal life thanks to the wall of defence each jab helps build – with over 5 million people already fully protected with both doses. I urge everyone who has not yet got the vaccine to do so as soon as possible, to not only protect yourself but also your new university community. Dr Linda Charles Ozuzu, Regional Director of Commissioning (North West)

Everyone aged 18 and over is also able to book an appointment through the National Booking Service, and the second dose can be given in a different location to the first as long as eight weeks have passed.

Students can easily book their second jab at a pharmacy, GP practice or vaccination centre in their new town or city.

Universities offering vaccination pop-ups for Fresher's and Welcome Weeks from 20th September