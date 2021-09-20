Four men from Lancashire have been charged after allegedly shouting anti-semitic abuse as they drove around north London.

The suspects, all from Blackburn, are accused of using threatening, abusive or insulting words likely to stir up racial hatred.

Mohammed Iftikhar Hanif, 27, of Pringle Street; Jawaad Hussain, 24, of Revidge Road; Asif Ali, 25, of Pringle Street; and Adil Mota, 26, of Leamington Road, were charged on 16 September, and are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 6 October.

It is claimed that they used anti-semitic language as they travelled in a convoy of cars covered in Palestinian flags in St John's Wood on 16 May 2021.

The alleged incident took place after protests in London and other cities across the UK and Ireland in support of Palestine amid renewed conflict with Israel.