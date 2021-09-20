A man has been charged after a police officer and a woman were stabbed in the Isle of Man.

They were both taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries after a 'struggle' with a man at a house in Ramsey on Sunday 12 September.

A man in his 30s, who has been in police custody, has been charged with offences relating to the incident and will appear at Douglas Courthouse on Monday 20 September.

Detective Inspector Michelle McKillop said: "This incident was extremely frightening and upsetting for all involved.

"The serious nature of what happened is not lost on any of the investigating team or wider police family and was harrowing for family involved and the officers on duty that night.

"It is fortunate that the injuries each party sustained were not more serious.

"Police ask that the public refrain from making comment on social media about the incident in order to protect any future Court Proceedings and to avoid upset for all involved.