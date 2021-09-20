Rare film footage from the legendary 1976 Sex Pistols concerts in Manchester have fetched £15,000 at auction.

The 8mm film is thought to be the only known footage of the gigs at Manchester's Free Trade Hall in June and July 1976.

The June concert was described as "the gig that changed the world" as it inspired a generation of musicians who attended the performance.

The footage and its copyright, filmed by music fan Mark Roberts, went under the hammer through Omega Auctions.

The impact that the shows had and the events they inspired truly did change the course of musical history Auctioneer Paul Fairweather

Members of the punk rock band Buzzcocks organised the Manchester concerts after watching the Sex Pistols play in London.

Just 40 people attended the June 4 concert but it featured many artists who would go on to shape music history.

The Sex Pistols pictured in 1977 after the announcement that they have split with their record company Credit: ANP/PA Archive/PA Images

Attendees of the shows included Anthony (Tony) Wilson, who was supposedly inspired to start the independent record label Factory Records, and Peter Hook, who co-founded Joy Division and New Order and was said to have bought a bass guitar after the concert.

Other audience members included The Smiths frontman Morrissey, singer and songwriter Mick Hucknall of Simply Red, and The Fall's lead singer Mark E Smith.