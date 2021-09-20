The iconic music themed running series in Liverpool - the Rock 'n' Roll marathon - will end after this year's race.

The event came to Liverpool seven years ago and is one of the biggest running festivals in the North West, attracting more than twenty thousand runners a year.

The last race takes place next month.

Declan Byrne, Regional Director UK & Ireland for The IRONMAN Group, said:

“With its global status as an iconic music city, Liverpool has been the perfect destination for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series brand. It is with sadness that we have to say goodbye, but we can look back on seven great years having shared lasting memories with the local running community and the Liverpool community at large. We look forward to celebrating the end of an extraordinary era of running at the last edition of Rock ‘n’ Roll Liverpool this year, on October 23 and 24”.