Merseyside Police and Liverpool Pride are working together to create so called 'safe spaces' in Liverpool after a string of homophobic attacks.

There have already been protests in the city after a number of hate crimes against gay and trans people, so now bars and nightclubs are being urged to join a new scheme.

Staff will be trained on how to deal with someone who has suffered a hate crime or feels threatened.

Liverpool anti-hate crime demo

They will also be trained about sexual violence, grooming and student safety. Each venue will get a "You're Safe Here" badge so people know where they can go for help.

Andi Herring, CEO and co-founder of LCR Pride Foundation, said: “While this scheme has been launched following a series of hate crimes against the LGBT+ community in the city, it is intended to provide safe spaces for all.

“It has been designed to be simple to understand and for ‘safe space’ venues to be easily recognisable.

"There are no codewords or complex processes, just effective training that will empower venues to recognise issues and respond effectively, while also giving customers the confidence to ask for help."

The first training sessions will take place in October and the sessions are free.

Merseyside’s Police Commissioner Emily Spurrell is urging as many bars, nightclubs and other venues to sign up as possible.