Statue of late Rochdale AFC superfan arrives at Crown Oil Arena
The statue of a Rochdale AFC superfan, who passed away last year, has been placed at the Crown Hall Arena.
David Clough, also known as 'Cloughie', was a lifelong fan and raised over half a million pounds for the club.
Before his passing, David left his entire estate to Rochdale AFC.
In memory of what he did and his continuous support of the club, Dale fan Mark Cryer created a JustGiving page to raise funds for a statue as a lasting tribute.
The target of £10,000 was achieved in less than a fortnight, allowing work on the statue to begin.
If you walk along the front of the Main Stand you can see Cloughie seated near Exit Gate 1 at the Crown Oil Arena.
More on Rochdale AFC: