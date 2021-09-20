The statue of a Rochdale AFC superfan, who passed away last year, has been placed at the Crown Hall Arena.

David Clough, also known as 'Cloughie', was a lifelong fan and raised over half a million pounds for the club.

Before his passing, David left his entire estate to Rochdale AFC.

Rochdale AFC Crown Oil Arena Credit: Rochdale AFC

In memory of what he did and his continuous support of the club, Dale fan Mark Cryer created a JustGiving page to raise funds for a statue as a lasting tribute.

The target of £10,000 was achieved in less than a fortnight, allowing work on the statue to begin.

If you walk along the front of the Main Stand you can see Cloughie seated near Exit Gate 1 at the Crown Oil Arena.

Credit: Rochdale AFC

More on Rochdale AFC: