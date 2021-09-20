Tribute have been paid to a 23-year-old rugby player who died after being hit by a car in Cheshire.It happened on the A5080 Cronton Lane, close to the junction with College Fields in Widnes at around 11.52pm on Saturday 18 September.The man was taken to Whiston Hospital after sustaining serious injuries where he died.He has been named locally as former Widnes Vikings player Liam Walsh. The Rugby League club released a statement on their website following the news.

It said: "Liam was a product of the club’s academy, working his way through every stage of the system and gaining international honours before realising his dream of representing his hometown club."His first team debut came at Super League level against Leeds Rhinos back in 2017, before going on to make a further five appearances for the club before departing in 2019."Liam left a lasting mark on all those who met him, and was a close friend to many of the current first team players and staff – remaining a friend of those who progressed through the Academy alongside him too."

The team paid tribute to Liam at their match against Swinton over the weekend with a minute's silence. All players also wore black armbands.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Police said the force is still appealing for witnesses and video footage following the fatal crash.

Officers have made no arrests in connection with the incident but ask anyone with information to contact them via 101 or by visiting the Cheshire Police website.