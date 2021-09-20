Tributes to teenage motorcyclist killed after tractor crash in Preston

The family of a teenage motorcyclist from Preston, who died after a crash with a tractor, have paid tribute to him, describing him as a man with a 'big heart' and 'big dreams'.

Izaak Cowell, who was 19, was riding his Honda bike when he was involved in the crash on Preston Road, Grimsargh, shortly after 9pm on Monday 13 September.

The driver of the tractor, a 16-year-old boy also from Preston, was not injured.

A police investigation is ongoing and officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

Family statement in full:

“On Monday, 13th September, a tragic road accident between Longridge and Grimsargh claimed the life of a very special 19-year-old.

“Izaak Cowell was a delightful young man who made an impression on everyone who met him. Raised by his adoring father and grandparents, Izaak was well-loved in Longridge and the wider community. He had a big heart and lived his life to the full.

“Izaak had a very special gift with children. They all adored him and really looked up to him. Over lockdown he worked as a childminder and thrived with the family that he was caring for.

“He had also recently begun an apprenticeship with Porsche and was loving every day on the job. With big dreams to work his way up through the company, Zaak had a very bright future ahead of him.

“From his early childhood, he was also a keen skateboarder and loved the buzz of rolling on the ramps. He touched many, many hearts with his cheerful, fun-loving approach to life.

“His Longridge family, especially his father, Rob, and his grandfather, Robert Snr, would like to express heartfelt thanks for the many kind messages of condolence.

“Izaak leaves a huge hole in the lives of everyone who loved him. We will forever smile when we remember the fun, laughter and his cheeky grin.”