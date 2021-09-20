Play video

VIDEO - of the doll and the sinister message found hidden in the wall

A primary school teacher from Liverpool was told to "move out" after he made a terrifying discovery inside the walls of his house.Jonathan Lewis picked up the keys to his new home on Friday but has already been told by his friends to put it back on the market after a sinister warning.The 32-year-old knew there was a space under the stairs in his new Walton home so he took to the wall with a hammer and peered inside only to find two beady eyes staring back at him.

Jonathan told the ECHO: "There was a wire coming out where the previous owners had the fridge but I didn't know where the wire was plugged in so I knocked through a bit of the plasterboard to see what was there."I knocked through a hole about the size of a fist, shone a light in and there was a doll just sitting there."After pulling back more of the plasterboard, Jonathan realised the old ragdoll was holding a not-so-friendly note.

It read: "My name is Emily. My original owners lived in this house in 1961. I didn't like them so they had to go."All they did was sing and be merry. It was sickening. Stabbing was my choice of death for them so I hope you have knives."Hope you sleep well."The spine-chilling letter prompted Jonathan's friends to urge him to get out and sell up.

Some of my friends have told me to put my house back on the market and move out but I think it's just a laugh. Jonathan Lewis, Home Owner

Despite what his friends think, Jonathan is pretty relaxed about the creepy find.He told the ECHO: "I'll be honest, I found the whole thing hilarious. I'd probably do the exact same thing."The letter says 1961 but the estate agent said when she was showing me around that the kitchen was only done four or five years ago."I think it must have been put there then because the paper doesn't look very old and looks relatively recent."