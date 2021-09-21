England women's homeless football team, led by their Liverpool captain, are celebrating winning the first ever Four Nations Cup.

The side, skippered by Hayley Doran, were up against Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The squad is made up of those living on the streets or under the threat of homelessness. It's hoped the Homeless World Cup can return next year.

Run by Street Soccer, their founder and Chief Executive said: “Congratulations to Team England, who won the women’s competition.

"These competitions mean the world to our players, many of whom have complex lives and challenges, and we’re optimistic that the Homeless World Cup, possibly the most inspirational sporting competition in the world, can go ahead again next year.”