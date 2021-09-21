The incredible work to repair one of UK's deepest railway ventilation shafts at Cowburn tunnel
Video report by ITV Granada's Paul Crone
In the heart of the Peak District, deep underground lies one of Britain's deepest railway ventilation shafts.
It leads to the famous Cowburn railway tunnel near Chapel-en-le-Frith, where dozens of passenger and feight trains pass daily.
But over time water damage has threatened the tunnel's ability to carry trains through it, meaning drastic action has had to be taken to fix the problem.
There's only one way to get to the problems via a custom built platform.
The shaft is 836 ft deep. That's considerably taller even that Blackpool Tower which is a mere 518 ft.
For months, Network Rail have undertaken vital repairs on the shaft and drainage system which were built back in 1888.
"Basically all I can describe it is like being in a shower, but heavier. Obviously we had to have proper suits on, dry suits." explains Jimmy Lunney from Network Rail.
Taking inspiration from the past, Network Rail crews have worked in tricky conditions to right the wrongs which have emerged over the last 127 years.
The work means trains can continue to run through Cowburn Tunnel for years to come.