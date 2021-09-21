Everton legend Gary Stevens has revealed his young son 'desperately' needs a stem cell donor.

His son Jack was diagnosed with Juvenile myelomonocytic leukaemia (JMML), a rare form of blood cancer that affects young children, last year.

The club has made a heartfelt plea to fans to help Stevens, who played for Everton and England in the 1980s.

The Tweet said: "Everton legend Gary Stevens has had the devastating news that his son Jack has suffered a relapse and that he desperately needs a stem cell donor."

Jack's older brother, Oliver, was a stem donor for his initial treatment, but the family was told he cannot be used the second time around.

Gary said: "Jack will be set up for a second transplant.

"Whether that's sooner or later, it's up to genetics and how well he is. We can't use Oliver again as his graph failed."

LISTEN: 'From the North' podcast: Desperate race against time: Cancer patient Pete McCleave's campaign to boost stem cell register

The process involves finding someone who is as near a match to 4-year-old Jack as possible.

By pushing the registry and getting more people to sign up, it increases the chances of them finding a match.

He continued: "It’s a very simple test, it’s a swab in the mouth. It’s not like you have to get an injection or anything like that.

There’s the potential for you to get a call or an email sometime in the future to say there’s a kid in Australia who is a match, here’s a picture of them... And if you’re prepared to give, then that could be lifesaving. That’s a pretty powerful thing. Gary Stevens, Former Everton football player

"Cancer is an insidious beast. It lets you relax a little bit and then springs back at you."

He said: "It might come too late for us but you never know.

"If they can extend Jack's process with chemotherapy and treatment, it might be three or four months before we get to a point where he’s ready for a transplant.

"In that time, a lot of potential donors can come to the fore."

Click here to join the donor register.

A Go Fund Me page has also been created, click here to donate now.