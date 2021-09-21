A man has appeared in court to deny murdering a 10-month-old baby girl.Aiman Toor died in hospital after being found unresponsive at an address on Crompton Street in Farnworth, Greater Manchester, in November 2019.Ali Zain, 24, of Crompton Street, Farnworth, pleaded not guilty to murder during a hearing at Manchester Crown Court on 21 September.Both prosecution and defence counsel discussed and set a schedule for the upcoming trial.A trial date was fixed for February 28 next year, with the case set to last for 10 days.Judge Anthony Cross QC remanded Mr Zain into custody until the next hearing.Emergency services were called to Crompton Street at 5.30pm on 1 November 2019 to reports that a baby girl was 'unresponsive'.Aiman was taken to hospital where she later died, Greater Manchester Police said.