Isle of Man General Election: Where do I go to vote?
The Isle of Man will be heading to the polls in the House of Keys General Election on 23rd September 2021.
Polling stations will open from 8:00am in the morning and close at 8:00pm in the evening.
Below is a list of all the places you can vote within your constituency.
Arbory Castletown and Malew
Methodist Hall, Main Road, Colby, IM9 4NS
Methodist Hall, Main Road, Ballabeg, IM9 4EH
Ballasalla Village Hall, Mill Road, Ballasalla, IM4 7AU
Castletown Civic Hall, Farrants Way, Castletown, IM9 1NR
Count Building: Castletown Community Hall, Farrants Way, Castletown, IM9 1NR
Ayre and Michael
Kirk Michael Commissioners Hall Main Road, Kirk Michael
Ballaugh Parish Hall, Station Road, Ballaugh
Jurby Parish Hall, Bretney Road, Jurby
Andreas Parish Hall, Andreas
Bride Methodist Church Hall, Bride
Lezayre Parish Community Hall, Clenagh Road, Sulby, IM7 3AB
Count Building: Lezayre Parish Community Hall, Clenagh Road, Sulby, IM7 3AB
Douglas Central
Scout Hut, Demesne Road, Douglas
All Saints Church Hall, Alexander Drive, Douglas
Trinity Methodist Church Hall, Bucks Road, Douglas, IM1 4AY
St Andrew's Church Hall, St Ninian's Corner, Glencrutchery Road, Douglas
All Saints Church Hall, Alexander Drive, Douglas
Count Building: All Saints Church Hall, Alexander Drive, Douglas
Douglas East
Promenade Methodist Church Hall, Loch Promenade, Douglas
iMuseum, Kingswood Grove, Douglas
Manx Youth Band Room, Derby Road, Douglas
Spiritualist Church, Lower Dukes Road, Douglas
Count Building: iMuseum, Kingswood Grove, Douglas
Douglas North
Education Support Centre, Glencrutchery Road, Douglas, IM2 6EB
Cronk-Y-Berry School (Youth Wing), Hailwood Avenue, Governor’s Hill, Douglas, IM2 7PA
Cronkbourne Cricket Club, Tromode Road, Douglas, IM2 5PA
Count Building: Education Support Centre, Glencrutchery Road, Douglas, IM2 6EB
Douglas South
Pulrose Methodist Church, Pulrose Road, Pulrose, Douglas
Anagh Coar Primary School, Darragh Way, Anagh Coar, Douglas, IM2 2BA
Scoill Vallajeelt, Meadow Crescent, Braddan, IM2 1NN
Count Building: Scoill Vallajeelt, Meadow Crescent, Braddan, IM2 1NN
Garff
Maughold Church Hall, Maughold Village
Dhoon Church Hall, Main Road, Glen Mona
Laxey Working Men's Institute, New Road, Laxey
Baldrine Methodist Church Hall, Baldrine Hill, Baldrine
Laxey Working Men's Institute, New Road, Laxey
Onchan Methodist Church
Count Building: Laxey Working Men's Institute, New Road, Laxey
Glenfaba and Peel
Peel Centenary Centre, Atholl Street, Peel, IM5 1HQ
Glen Maye Methodist Church, Glen Maye Hill, Glen Maye IM5 3BB
St. Paul's Church, Foxdale, IM4 3HB
St Johns Methodist Church, Main Road, St Johns, IM4 3NA
Count Building: Peel Centenary Centre, Atholl Street, Peel, IM5 1HQ
Middle
Crosby Methodist Church Hall, Old Church Road, Crosby
Memorial Hall, Main Road, Union Mills
Port Soderick Recreational Hall, Quines Hill
Santon Old School, School Lane, Castletown Road, Santon
Count Building: Memorial Hall, Main Road, Union Mills
Onchan
The Manx Blind Welfare Centre, Corrin Court, Heywood Avenue, Onchan
The Community Hall, School Road, Onchan
The Velo Café, Onchan Park
Count Building: The Community Hall, School Road, Onchan
Ramsey
The Old Courthouse Building, Water Street, Ramsey
St Paul's Church Hall, Market Square, Ramsey
Count Building: St Paul's Church Hall, Market Square, Ramsey
Rushen
Methodist Hall, Station Road, Port Erin
Scoill Phurt Le Moirrey, Port St Mary
Ballafesson Methodist Hall, Ballafesson
Count Building: Scoill Phurt Le Moirrey, Port St Mary
The Isle of Man General Election takes place on the 23 September 2021 and you can follow ITV Granada Reports coverage online and on the programme on election day.