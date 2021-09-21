Explainer

Isle of Man General Election: Where do I go to vote?

Polling stations will be open across the Island from 8:00am to 8:00pm. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

The Isle of Man will be heading to the polls in the House of Keys General Election on 23rd September 2021.

Polling stations will open from 8:00am in the morning and close at 8:00pm in the evening.

Below is a list of all the places you can vote within your constituency.

Arbory Castletown and Malew

  • Methodist Hall, Main Road, Colby, IM9 4NS

  • Methodist Hall, Main Road, Ballabeg, IM9 4EH 

  • Ballasalla Village Hall, Mill Road, Ballasalla, IM4 7AU 

  • Castletown Civic Hall, Farrants Way, Castletown, IM9 1NR 

Count Building: Castletown Community Hall, Farrants Way, Castletown, IM9 1NR 

Ayre and Michael

  • Kirk Michael Commissioners Hall Main Road, Kirk Michael 

  • Ballaugh Parish Hall, Station Road, Ballaugh 

  • Jurby Parish Hall, Bretney Road, Jurby 

  • Andreas Parish Hall, Andreas 

  • Bride Methodist Church Hall, Bride 

  • Lezayre Parish Community Hall, Clenagh Road, Sulby, IM7 3AB 

Count Building: Lezayre Parish Community Hall, Clenagh Road, Sulby, IM7 3AB 

Douglas Central

  • Scout Hut, Demesne Road, Douglas 

  • All Saints Church Hall, Alexander Drive, Douglas

  • Trinity Methodist Church Hall, Bucks Road, Douglas, IM1 4AY

  • St Andrew's Church Hall, St Ninian's Corner, Glencrutchery Road, Douglas

Count Building: All Saints Church Hall, Alexander Drive, Douglas 

Douglas East

  • Promenade Methodist Church Hall, Loch Promenade, Douglas

  • iMuseum, Kingswood Grove, Douglas

  • Manx Youth Band Room, Derby Road, Douglas

  • Spiritualist Church, Lower Dukes Road, Douglas

Count Building: iMuseum, Kingswood Grove, Douglas

Douglas North

  • Education Support Centre, Glencrutchery Road, Douglas, IM2 6EB

  • Cronk-Y-Berry School (Youth Wing), Hailwood Avenue, Governor’s Hill, Douglas, IM2 7PA

  • Cronkbourne Cricket Club, Tromode Road, Douglas, IM2 5PA

Count Building: Education Support Centre, Glencrutchery Road, Douglas, IM2 6EB

Douglas South

  • Pulrose Methodist Church, Pulrose Road, Pulrose, Douglas

  • Anagh Coar Primary School, Darragh Way, Anagh Coar, Douglas, IM2 2BA

  • Scoill Vallajeelt, Meadow Crescent, Braddan, IM2 1NN

Count Building: Scoill Vallajeelt, Meadow Crescent, Braddan, IM2 1NN

Garff

  • Maughold Church Hall, Maughold Village 

  • Dhoon Church Hall, Main Road, Glen Mona 

  • Laxey Working Men's Institute, New Road, Laxey 

  • Baldrine Methodist Church Hall, Baldrine Hill, Baldrine 

  • Onchan Methodist Church 

Count Building: Laxey Working Men's Institute, New Road, Laxey

Glenfaba and Peel

  • Peel Centenary Centre, Atholl Street, Peel, IM5 1HQ

  • Glen Maye Methodist Church, Glen Maye Hill, Glen Maye IM5 3BB

  • St. Paul's Church, Foxdale, IM4 3HB

  • St Johns Methodist Church, Main Road, St Johns, IM4 3NA

Count Building: Peel Centenary Centre, Atholl Street, Peel, IM5 1HQ

Middle

  • Crosby Methodist Church Hall, Old Church Road, Crosby

  • Memorial Hall, Main Road, Union Mills

  • Port Soderick Recreational Hall, Quines Hill

  • Santon Old School, School Lane, Castletown Road, Santon

Count Building: Memorial Hall, Main Road, Union Mills

Onchan

  • The Manx Blind Welfare Centre, Corrin Court, Heywood Avenue, Onchan

  • The Community Hall, School Road, Onchan

  • The Velo Café, Onchan Park

Count Building: The Community Hall, School Road, Onchan

Ramsey

  • The Old Courthouse Building, Water Street, Ramsey 

  • St Paul's Church Hall, Market Square, Ramsey 

Count Building: St Paul's Church Hall, Market Square, Ramsey 

Rushen

  • Methodist Hall, Station Road, Port Erin 

  • Scoill Phurt Le Moirrey, Port St Mary

  • Ballafesson Methodist Hall, Ballafesson

Count Building: Scoill Phurt Le Moirrey, Port St Mary 

The Isle of Man General Election takes place on the 23 September 2021 and you can follow ITV Granada Reports coverage online and on the programme on election day.