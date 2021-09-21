Isle of Man General Election: Where do I go to vote?

The Isle of Man will be heading to the polls in the House of Keys General Election on 23rd September 2021.

Polling stations will open from 8:00am in the morning and close at 8:00pm in the evening.

Below is a list of all the places you can vote within your constituency.

Arbory Castletown and Malew

Methodist Hall, Main Road, Colby, IM9 4NS

Methodist Hall, Main Road, Ballabeg, IM9 4EH

Ballasalla Village Hall, Mill Road, Ballasalla, IM4 7AU

Castletown Civic Hall, Farrants Way, Castletown, IM9 1NR

Count Building: Castletown Community Hall, Farrants Way, Castletown, IM9 1NR

Ayre and Michael

Kirk Michael Commissioners Hall Main Road, Kirk Michael

Ballaugh Parish Hall, Station Road, Ballaugh

Jurby Parish Hall, Bretney Road, Jurby

Andreas Parish Hall, Andreas

Bride Methodist Church Hall, Bride

Lezayre Parish Community Hall, Clenagh Road, Sulby, IM7 3AB

Count Building: Lezayre Parish Community Hall, Clenagh Road, Sulby, IM7 3AB

Douglas Central

Scout Hut, Demesne Road, Douglas

All Saints Church Hall, Alexander Drive, Douglas

Trinity Methodist Church Hall, Bucks Road, Douglas, IM1 4AY

St Andrew's Church Hall, St Ninian's Corner, Glencrutchery Road, Douglas

Count Building: All Saints Church Hall, Alexander Drive, Douglas

Douglas East

Promenade Methodist Church Hall, Loch Promenade, Douglas

iMuseum, Kingswood Grove, Douglas

Manx Youth Band Room, Derby Road, Douglas

Spiritualist Church, Lower Dukes Road, Douglas

Count Building: iMuseum, Kingswood Grove, Douglas

Douglas North

Education Support Centre, Glencrutchery Road, Douglas, IM2 6EB

Cronk-Y-Berry School (Youth Wing), Hailwood Avenue, Governor’s Hill, Douglas, IM2 7PA

Cronkbourne Cricket Club, Tromode Road, Douglas, IM2 5PA

Count Building: Education Support Centre, Glencrutchery Road, Douglas, IM2 6EB

Douglas South

Pulrose Methodist Church, Pulrose Road, Pulrose, Douglas

Anagh Coar Primary School, Darragh Way, Anagh Coar, Douglas, IM2 2BA

Scoill Vallajeelt, Meadow Crescent, Braddan, IM2 1NN

Count Building: Scoill Vallajeelt, Meadow Crescent, Braddan, IM2 1NN

Garff

Maughold Church Hall, Maughold Village

Dhoon Church Hall, Main Road, Glen Mona

Laxey Working Men's Institute, New Road, Laxey

Baldrine Methodist Church Hall, Baldrine Hill, Baldrine

Laxey Working Men's Institute, New Road, Laxey

Onchan Methodist Church

Count Building: Laxey Working Men's Institute, New Road, Laxey

Glenfaba and Peel

Peel Centenary Centre, Atholl Street, Peel, IM5 1HQ

Glen Maye Methodist Church, Glen Maye Hill, Glen Maye IM5 3BB

St. Paul's Church, Foxdale, IM4 3HB

St Johns Methodist Church, Main Road, St Johns, IM4 3NA

Count Building: Peel Centenary Centre, Atholl Street, Peel, IM5 1HQ

Middle

Crosby Methodist Church Hall, Old Church Road, Crosby

Memorial Hall, Main Road, Union Mills

Port Soderick Recreational Hall, Quines Hill

Santon Old School, School Lane, Castletown Road, Santon

Count Building: Memorial Hall, Main Road, Union Mills

Onchan

The Manx Blind Welfare Centre, Corrin Court, Heywood Avenue, Onchan

The Community Hall, School Road, Onchan

The Velo Café, Onchan Park

Count Building: The Community Hall, School Road, Onchan

Ramsey

The Old Courthouse Building, Water Street, Ramsey

St Paul's Church Hall, Market Square, Ramsey

Count Building: St Paul's Church Hall, Market Square, Ramsey

Rushen

Methodist Hall, Station Road, Port Erin

Scoill Phurt Le Moirrey, Port St Mary

Ballafesson Methodist Hall, Ballafesson

Count Building: Scoill Phurt Le Moirrey, Port St Mary

The Isle of Man General Election takes place on the 23 September 2021 and you can follow ITV Granada Reports coverage online and on the programme on election day.