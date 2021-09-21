Play video

Report by ITV Granada Reports Correspondent Amy Welch

Couple Angelika and Marchin Klis, who were killed in the Manchester Arena Attack, were standing with their arms round each other minutes before the blast, the inquiry has heard.

22 people died and hundreds were injured when Salman Abedi detonated a bomb in the foyer of the arena at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May 2017.

An inquiry into the attack is currently underway, investigating the deaths of each of the victims.

On Tuesday, two 'blast wave' experts, Professor Anthony Bull and Colonel Peter Mahoney, gave evidence about the detonation of the blast and its effect.

This was followed by evidence about the 'experience' of three of the 22 victims of the attack: Angelika and Marcin Klis, and Courtney Boyle.

Evidence on how Angelika and Marchin Klis were treated in the aftermath of the explosion were heard first.

The couple, who were from Poland, but had lived in York since 2007, were waiting in the foyer of the arena waiting to pick up their daughters, Alexandra and Patricia, when they were killed.

During the inquiry, it was said the couple were very much in love and were standing with their arms round each other when the blast happened.

Marcin Klis, 42, and Angelika Klis, 39, both suffered injuries that were so severe they could not have survived.

Marcin was five metres away from the bomber, and Angelika was four metres away.

Footage from CCTV cameras inside the area, taken just after the blast, showed the couple were not moving.

Medics from the arena covered their bodies with posters and T-shirts out of respect and dignity, and at 11:39pm they were seen by a paramedic who confirmed they were dead.

Post-mortems found that the couple were facing the explosion and that Marcin died from chest injuries and Angelika from multiple injuries.

A report by two senior pathologists concluded that their injuries would have been 'unsurvivable'.

The chairman of the inquiry, Sir John Saunders, paid his own tribute to the couple.

He said: "We know that Marcin and Angelica had two daughters Alex and Patrycja. The night of 22 May was meant to be a particularly happy occasion.

"Instead it turned into a complete tragedy and one they will never, ever forget.

"They remember that their parents' love for each other was very strong, like teenagers without a care in the world. They were soulmates and didn't want to be without each other."