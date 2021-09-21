Play video

Video report by Amy Welch

A teenager who died when a bomb was detonated after a concert at Manchester Arena was just four metres away from bomber Salman Abedi, the inquiry has heard.

22 people were killed and hundreds of others were injured after the terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande performance on 22 May 2017.

An inquiry is currently investigating the deaths of each of the victims. Evidence was today given about the 'experience' of three of the 22 people killed in the attack: Angelika and Marcin Klis, and Courtney Boyle.

Courtney Boyle, from Gateshead, was picking up her sister from the concert with her mum's partner Phillip Tron, who also died.

The 19-year-old was at University in Leeds studying criminology and psychology. Her sister Nicole described her as a 'shining light' who was witty and funny.

After the bomb was detonated at 22:31, CCTV captured the teenager lying on the ground motionless on her right-hand side, the inquiry was told today (21 September).

A statement from Robert Grew - a member of public who was seen leaningh over Courtney - was read out. He said she was not moving and showed no signs of life.

The inquiry was told that paramedic Patrick Ennis kneeled down beside her body and placed a label on her to confirm that she was deceased.

The initial post mortem examination concluded that she had died of 'multiple injuries', with 'blast wave' experts confirming that they were 'unsurvivable'.

The Chairman, Sir John Saunders, told the inquiry how it is 'ironic' that Courtney wanted to be a criminal psychologist.

He said: "However good she became as a criminal psychologist I doubt she would have been able to understand the cruel, criminal act that so tragically took her life."

The inquiry has been adjourned until 22 September.