Hungary have been ordered to play two home FIFA competition matches behind closed doors over racist behaviour by fans at the World Cup qualifier against England.

Manchester City player Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham were targeted with monkey chants during the match on September 2 in Budapest, which England won 4-0.

Sterling had paper cups and bottles thrown at him after scoring. A flare was thrown onto the pitch in the second half and and manager Gareth Southgate had ice thrown at him as he was doing a post-match interview.

After the game many of the England players took to social media to share their disgust, including Manchester United's Harry Maguire

Raheem Sterling also posted a defiant message on his Twitter feed.

In addition to the stadium ban, FIFA's disciplinary committee imposed a fine of 200,000 Swiss francs (which is just under £160,000).

A FIFA statement read: "After analysing and taking into consideration all the circumstances of the case, specifically the seriousness of the incidents (racist words and actions, throwing of objects, lighting of fireworks, blocked stairways), the committee decided that the MLSZ would play its next two home matches in FIFA competitions without spectators, the second match being suspended for a probationary period of two years."